Deputies of two German parties called for giving Kyiv Taurus missiles for attacks on Russia

Deputies of the German Bundestag from several parties again called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, representatives of two of them openly declared the need to strike Russia.

Thus, according to Green party representative Sarah Nanni, the delivery of Taurus to Kyiv is “long overdue.”

The most effective defense against Russian airstrikes is to fire at targets inside Russia and in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, from where Russia launches its attacks. Sarah Nanni Representative of the Green Party in the Bundestag

In her opinion, such strikes would be the best way to protect the civilian population of Ukraine and supposedly comply with international law.

German politicians point out the importance of Taurus missiles

A member of parliament from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, expressed a similar position to Sarah Nanni.

Taurus missiles are important because this system is very effective and allows you to eliminate supply and command structures far behind the front lines Roderich Kiesewetter Member of the German Parliament from the CDU

According to him, Taurus missiles will help Kyiv, in particular, destroy the Crimean Bridge and the Black Sea Fleet, which will “force Russia to leave Crimea.”

The delivery of these missiles was supported by the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. She also called for the transfer of more ammunition and parts for Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and the start of deliveries of cruise missiles. However, she did not directly call for strikes deep into Russia.

Germany must finally supply them to cut off Russian supply lines Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann head of the Bundestag defense committee

Zelensky asked for Taurus missiles to isolate Crimea from Russia

In early January, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had asked the West for German Taurus missiles to destroy the Crimean bridge and isolate the peninsula from Russia.

This could allow Ukraine to destroy the $4 billion bridge, effectively isolating the Crimean peninsula from Russia. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to him, the speed of success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will depend on the military assistance that Kyiv will receive from Western partners.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said back in November that Kyiv still expects to receive long-range Taurus cruise missiles from Germany, but “the German government requires more time to formulate a final decision.”

Two months earlier, Kuleba demanded the Taurus from Berlin in a harsh manner.

You'll do it anyway. I don't understand why we're wasting time Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Then German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock explained the decision not to supply missiles to Ukraine with Berlin’s fears that Kyiv would strike deep into Russia.

In January, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, commenting on Zelensky’s words, emphasized that Berlin is not ready to change its position on the supply of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv. “We are not yet supplying Taurus to Ukraine, but we are closely monitoring the development of the situation,” he said.