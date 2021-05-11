The EU sanctions against Russia should be lifted immediately. This call was made by the co-chairman of the German party “Alternative for Germany” Tino Chrupalla in an interview RIA News…

According to him, the sanctions cause great damage to the Russian and German sides. The harm of anti-Russian measures was especially hard on East German entrepreneurs.

“Peace in Europe and around the world is one of the central goals of the Alternative for Germany. Good relations with Russia play an important role in this. Because for us it belongs to Europe. Therefore, the sanctions policy against Russia should be stopped immediately, ”added Krupalla.

The politician added that his party wants to promote international understanding between the Russian and German peoples. Krupalla considers this to be one of his personal priorities.

On April 30, Russia banned eight citizens of the European Union and representatives of European structures from entering its territory. The black list included the President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli, Deputy Chairman of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency Vera Yurova, Head of the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office Jörg Raupach, member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Jacques Maire. Osa Scott, the head of the laboratory of chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear safety at the Research Institute for Total Defense of Sweden, was also under sanctions. In addition, citizens of the Baltic countries fell under the restrictions.

On March 2, the EU imposed restrictions on high-ranking Russian officials due to the situation with Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).