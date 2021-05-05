Germany called for a moratorium on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was stated by the coordinator of the German government for transatlantic cooperation Peter Bayer, reports RIA News…

According to him, this step will help restore the partnership between the United States and Germany. Bayer recalled the firm position of the United States and the lack of progress in negotiations between Berlin and Washington on this issue.

The German government coordinator said that if Germany wants to use this window of opportunity for a new transatlantic alliance, it will have to face the reality. In his opinion, the desire that Nord Stream 2 will disappear and will not be important, as well as that the administration of US President Joe Biden will not attach much importance to it, did not come true.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that in the transatlantic aspect there is no single assessment for Nord Stream 2. “It is important in the future to talk about those issues on which there may be no common assessment in the transatlantic partnership. The theme of “Nord Stream-2” is currently among them. In this regard, it is important for me that we pursue the same policy towards Ukraine, and that it is Ukraine that remains an important partner in matters of transit and gas supplies, ”Merkel said.