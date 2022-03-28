War between Russia and Ukraine, the dangerous moves of the USA and Germany

There war in Ukraine it risks spreading and becoming a world conflict. Putin does not stop and the verbal attacks of the president of the United States Bidencombined with the moves of the Germany, they cause fear for the worst. The situation could quickly escalate. There Germany is considering purchasing a system Of missile defense to defend against a potential attack by the Russia. The German Chancellor said so Olaf Scholz. “This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and for good reason,” the chancellor told public broadcaster Ard when asked if Germany could buy a defense system such as the Iron Dome. Israel, but did not specify what kind of system Berlin is considering. “We must be aware that we have a near which is ready to use the violence to assert i own interests“, has explained.

The president of the United StatesJoe Bidenhe made it clear he wasn’t asking for a regime change in Russia when the president said Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. Reuters reports. “No,” he replied Biden while leaving a religious service in Washington, to a reporter who asked him if he was calling for regime change in the country. Ukraine he is seeking peace “without delay”. The Ukrainian president underlined this in a video posted on social media Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining that peace and a return to normal life are “obvious” goals in the new round of talks with Russia. “Our priorities in the negotiations are known – said Zelensky – La sovereignty And territorial integrity of Ukraine are out of the question. Guarantees of safety effective for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious: the peace and the restoration of the normal life in our country as soon as possible “.

