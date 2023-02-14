Germany has ordered the purchase of new “Gibard” anti-tank ammunition for Ukraine. And German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced today, Tuesday, on the sidelines of a meeting of the international contact group for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, that contracts have been signed with manufacturers, and he said: “This means that we will immediately resume production at Rheinmetall for Gibard tank ammunition, which will start immediately.” That Germany signed the contracts on behalf of Ukraine.

The minister stated that the contracts guarantee independence and a faster supply to Ukraine, and he said: “This is critical for anti-aircraft defenses through the Gibbard tanks in Ukraine,” explaining that these tanks – despite their age – provide “distinguished service,” explaining that they are highly appreciated by Ukrainian soldiers, and he said: “So this is good news for all concerned.” Germany has delivered “Gibard” anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine since last summer, but ammunition is scarce. A new factory for the German arms company “Rheinmetall” is currently being built to produce this ammunition in the state of Ukraine. German Lower Saxony.