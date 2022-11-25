The head of the German Gascade von dem Busche announced the construction of the first gas pipeline for LNG

German pipeline operator Gascade has completed the country’s first pipeline linking a source of regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a distribution system. This is with reference to the statement of the head of the company Christoph von dem Busche reports Reuters.

The gas pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation in December. According to von dem Boucher, the completed project shows the company’s support for the government’s efforts and the desire of society to diversify sources of supply.

Earlier it was reported that in the city of Wilhelmshaven in the north of the country, the construction of the country’s first mobile terminal for receiving ships with liquefied natural gas (LNG) was completed. It will be able to start accepting gas carriers as early as January 2023.

In total, Germany is going to spend about 6.5 billion euros on seven floating LNG receiving terminals, which should be in operation as early as next year. Their total capacity is estimated at more than 30 billion cubic meters. In addition, in 2025-2026, the German authorities want to build three stationary terminals.

Germany needed alternative sources of gas after the cessation of Russian fuel supplies. First, pumping through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was stopped, and then along the Nord Stream, which was later completely blown up. At the same time, the German authorities do not see an opportunity for supplies through the surviving Nord Stream 2 line due to the Russian special operation and the ongoing armed conflict.