They were days full of concern for Joachim Löw, but finally everything indicates that the German coach can count on Leon Goretzka for the Eurocup. The Bayern Munich midfielder had suffered a fiber break last Saturday against Gladbach (6-0) and was afraid of missing the continental event until a second resonance, the latter carried out on Friday, ended up clearing the doubts: will be able to play the EURO.

Several German media reported the news and Hansi Flick, coach of the German champion, confirmed it at the press conference prior to the Munich match against Freiburg at home: “Leon has returned to undergo a control and the evolution of the injury is as we expected“, Were the words of the Bavarian coach about one of his pillars that, yes, he will not be able to be in the last two Bundesliga games in Freiburg and against Augsburg.

The one who can count on him it will be Löw for a midfield in which there is overbooking. It has players of the stature of its own Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos or Ilkay Gündogan for a double pivot that is more expensive than ever. In offensive positions, more of the same: choose between stars as they are Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Kai Havertz or Florian Neuhaus It will be a real headache for Löw when it comes to making his eleven.