BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest number recorded in a single day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Omicron variant reaching a population with a lower vaccination rate than in some other parts of Europe.

The previous daily record, on November 26, was over 76,000 cases.

The number of infections in Germany now stands at 7,661,811. The death toll also rose by 384 on Wednesday to 114,735.

Just under 75% of the German population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases.

The seven-day incidence rate, a key measure for the policy decision to combat the coronavirus, has risen steadily since the beginning of the year, reaching 407.5 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, up from 387.9 the day before. .

(Reporting by Miranda Murray)

The post Germany breaks record by registering more than 80,000 daily cases of Covid-19 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Germany #breaks #record #registering #daily #cases #Covid19