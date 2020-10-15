Germany has today widely surpassed its spring record of daily coronavirus infections with almost 7,000 cases, while the authorities fear losing control over the pandemic and suffering an exponential increase in infections like other European countries. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the Sars-Cov-2 virus in this country, announced that in the past 24 hours there were 6,638 new coronavirus infections throughout Germany, about 1,500 more than the previous day . The RKI stressed that the increase is worrying given the fact that it far exceeds the maximum level reached in the first wave of the pandemic on April 2, when German health offices added 6,664 new cases, although the virological institute based in Berlin acknowledged that it was not tested as much then as it is now.

With this, in Germany a total of 342,223 infections and 9,170 deaths as a result of the disease have been registered since the virus began to spread through the country, 33 of them in the last 24 hours. Since mid-August, between 1.1 and 1.2 million weekly tests have been carried out to detect possible infections. At the end of August, the rate of infections certified with these tests was 0.74%, while last week it already increased to 2.48%. The RKI pointed out that the strong increase in infections in Germany may be due to a cumulative delay in laboratories in carrying out the analyzes due to supply problems of some reagents and to their saturation due to the increase in the tests carried out. .

The federal government and the executives of the 16 federal states agreed on Wednesday after eight hours of arduous negotiations a new phased plan with stricter regulations to tackle the pandemic. As soon as 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are exceeded in a city or region within a week, stronger restrictions will be activated. These will be even more severe if the rate increases to 50 infections. The agreement also includes an ultimatum: “in the event that the increase in infections does not stop with the restrictions to apply within 10 days, it will be inevitable to take even more restrictive measures.”

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the 16 German federal states agreed, among other things, to impose a dry law throughout the country in those localities or districts where infections exceed critical levels. At that time, the closing of restaurants and bars, as well as the sale and consumption of alcohol in the street, also in 24-hour shops, will be ordered from 23.00 until 06.00. A measure that is already applied in several places in the country, such as Berlin or Bremen, where since last Saturday nightlife throughout the city has ended.

In addition, those attending the meeting at the Federal Chancellery established that in regions and cities with high numbers of infections it will be prohibited to celebrate private parties of more than ten people who may not belong to more than two homes. If infection levels are maintained for ten days, private gatherings cannot exceed five people in two households. During the first face-to-face meeting in seven months of the Chancellor with the regional heads of government, it was concluded that places such as bars, cafes or restaurants are places of high risk of contagion due to the crowding of the public and the disinhibition of The same for the consumption of alcoholic beverages, which cause a relaxation in respect for hygiene measures and the rules of physical distance between people imposed to combat the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. The problem becomes more acute in the cold months because those in charge of these places can no longer offer service at tables outside.

Those gathered at the Federal Chancellery also agreed to expand the obligation to use masks in those places where large concentrations of people occur at the time when infections exceed 35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. They also appealed to the population to renounce all travel within the country from and to regions with a high rate of infections to avoid the spread of the disease. Merkel has reiterated in recent days that a new economic and social halt must be avoided at all costs and that the priority of the federal executive is to keep the economy and schools and nurseries running.