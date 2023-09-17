Germany | Bild: Three hundred police blocked a far-right concert in Dresden

The police photographed the tattoos of those present and confiscated CDs. The use of National Socialist symbols is prohibited in Germany.

Three hundred police blocked a far-right concert in Dresden, Germany on Saturday night, The German newspaper Bild says.

According to the police spokesperson, the police had learned in advance that the music favored by the extreme right would be played at the concert, which is why the police decided to prevent the event.

According to Bild, many of the concertgoers were wearing clothes with insignia referring to Nazism. One man was wearing a shirt that read 88. The number refers to the Heil Hitler greeting in far-right circles.

In news photos it can be seen that the police photographed the tattoos of those present. CDs and banners were confiscated from the participants. The cars of those present were also searched, says Bild.

Dresden has a reputation as a stronghold of far-right extremism. The city is located in the eastern part of Germany near the border between Poland and the Czech Republic.

According to Bild, Polish and Czech citizens were also present.

The police operation lasted several hours.