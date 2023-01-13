Germany | Bild: German defense minister plans to resign

The timetable for Christine Lambrecht’s resignation from the Social Democrats is not yet clear.

Germany’s Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht has expressed his desire to leave, Bild magazine tells.

The issue is confirmed to the newspaper by several different sources. There have already been discussions about Lambrecht’s successor within the government, but no decision has been made yet. It is also not clear when Lambrecht will resign.

Social Democrats Lambrecht aroused displeasure in his New Year’s greeting on Instagram, in which he discussed the war of aggression started by Russia in a rude way, to say the least.

“What a year this has been. A war is raging in the middle of Europe. Thanks to that, I’ve had a lot of special experiences and I’ve had a lot of encounters with interesting and great people,” said Lambrecht.