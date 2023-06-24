After witnessing recession this winter, the German economy is expected to end the year in the red, to join the country with the eurozone countries.

In an analysis by Agence France-Presse, the government alone expects GDP growth in 2023, but the main economic institutes and the International Monetary Fund estimate a decline of between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.

Inflation, higher interest rates, slower recovery in China and energy prices are affecting German economic activity.

But the outcome will be worse, warned this week, the head of the Federation of German Industry, Siegfried Ruswurm, saying, “We see that the country is currently facing a mountain of increasing challenges.”

“More companies, even small and medium ones, are considering transferring part of their investments outside Germany,” he said at the annual conference of the union, which brings together the political and economic elite in Germany.

And re-emerged in the media, images of Germany’s progress as the “sick man of Europe”, referring to the period during the first decade of the twenty-first century, when the country was described as such, due to its lack of competitiveness and high unemployment rates.

But Schultz, who came to power at the end of 2021, prefers to refer to another period in modern history.

In an interview he gave in March, he said he was convinced that the transition required to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 would allow Germany to “restore growth rates for a period of time as they were in the 1950s and 1960s, that is, during the time of the ‘economic miracle’ of this country that was in the process of reconstruction.

new miracle?

For the Social Democratic leader, the massive spending needed to install wind turbines, manufacture electric cars, decarbonize steel or chemical production, and make heat pumps in place of heating gas will create a virtuous circle.

But more than one expert looks skeptically at the scenario of a new golden age, driven by the energy transition and green industries.

First of all, it will drain billions of euros to “replace existing stocks of capital” with heat, electricity and carbon, and replace it with renewables, “with much higher costs,” the head of the Confederation of German Industry said this week.

“It will not bring us additional economic growth in the beginning,” he noted.

For his part, Timo Wollmershauser, Director of the Ifo Economic Institute, explained, “We will only reap the benefits of this transformation in the distant future, when we actually succeed in reducing greenhouse emissions. In the short term, this will consume resources … and will initially slow us down.” “.

Germany awaits years of slow growth and annual increases in gross domestic product of less than 1 percent, according to forecasts by the country’s main economic institutes.

“Growth will be much lower this decade than it was in 2010, which is associated with the country’s prosperity,” said Marcel Fratzcher, director of the DIW Institute for Economic Research.

unattractive

In addition to the energy transition project, there are structural weaknesses that impede economic performance, such as slow bureaucracy, delays in digitalization and, above all, demographic aging, which leads to a labor shortage that companies are already suffering from.

Timo Wollmershauser, warned that “if the population declines for a long time, the GDP will eventually also not be able to grow”.

And with an economic model that relies heavily on industrial activity, which accounts for more than 20 percent of GDP, the country will also suffer from perpetually high energy prices, even if they subside after hitting record levels on the back of the war in Ukraine.

Russia has long been the main supplier of gas to the country, which used to import it at low prices.

During the industry conference, Ingeborg Neumann, chairwoman of the Association of German Textile Companies, emphasized that given “the cost of energy, the lack of skilled labor and the bureaucracy, for us, production in Germany is no longer attractive.”