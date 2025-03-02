Germany, between uncertainty and hope

The legislative elections of last Sunday in Germany leave the country in a complicated political scenario at the time it needs more stability and strength to deal with difficult challenges, both in internal and exterior politics.

The parliamentary arithmetic obliges the winner, the conservative Friedrich Merz, at the head of the Union of Democristians and Social Cristians (CDU/CSU), to form a great coalition with the Social Democrats of the SPD, although in this case perhaps it should not be called that, because it is not done between the first two games because the SPD has fallen to third place, with the worst result of its history. Between them, only 45% of the votes arrive, while in previous large coalitions they added between 69.4% in 2005 and 53.4% ​​in 2017. The coalition will therefore be weaker than ever, although the radical difference between its opponents will undoubtedly give it a plus of stability, if they do not fight between them.