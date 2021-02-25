With the opening of schools and hairdressers, Germany took the first steps towards reactivation, although it comes as fears grow over the most contagious variants of the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged this week that after a long winter and two months of strict restrictions, there is a “I long”Of reopening in the country.

However, Merkel stressed that this reopening must be “careful”, taking into account the fears of a third wave caused by the most contagious variants of the coronavirus.

In these two comments by the Chancellor is the current dilemma facing the German authorities. On the one hand they are coordinating how and when the current restrictions will be relaxed, but on the other they must establish sufficiently strict and clear measures to prevent deaths and infections from growing again.

Germans face from December, and initially until next March 7, a lockdown that forced the closure of non-essential establishments, minimized personal contacts, restricted travel and encouraged work and home schooling.

And although compared to December and January the numbers of deaths and infected have dropped considerably, concern has also grown about the negative impact that the new variants may have, in particular the one that was discovered for the first time in the United Kingdom, called B117 .

As reported by Health Minister Jens Spahn in mid-February, variant B117 represents more than 22 percent of new infections in Germany, according to representative samples, compared to just under 6 percent two weeks earlier.

Spahn explained that the percentage of cases caused by the variant is doubling weekly and that Germany must assume that it will become dominant.

Presence and vaccination

This concern occurs at the same time that, at the regional level, the first measures to relax the confinement begin.

This week, for example, face-to-face teaching began to resume for the youngest students in schools and kindergartens in most federal states and under very strict hygiene conditions.

In some cases, classes will be divided to reduce the chances of contagion, while in other cases they will rotate the presence, so that some can go to school one day and learn at home virtually the next day.

Students participate in a lesson at the Gustav-Falke primary school, after it reopened in accordance with the first measures to lift the blockade in Berlin, Germany, on February 22, 2021. © Annegret Hilse / Reuters

The reopening of schools is a measure that supports most germans. According to a survey in mid-February, 58 percent believe that schools should be opened progressively, while only 16 percent believe that they should remain closed.

Going back to school goes hand in hand with the decision to speed up vaccination for teachers. In particular, teachers will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which in Germany is only authorized for adults under 65 years of age. Currently it has reported a high percentage of doses that, although they have already been delivered to the German regions, have not yet been used.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has generated some public resistance in Germany after reports emerged suggesting that it could cause strong side effects or that it was not as effective as the other two vaccines that have been approved at the European level.

Hence, the German government has launched a campaign to convince citizens that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “highly effective and safe.”

Reopening of hairdressers

The next step in the German reopening plan will be with the hairdressers, which after 10 weeks of closure will be able to offer their services again from March 1.

They will, of course, only if they comply with strict hygiene measures including the use of face masks, but which do not go as far as in Austria, where customers must also present a negative test.

The Government defended the decision to reopen the hairdressers, explaining that a good part of the population, and in particular the elderly, depend on these services.

But it also responds to the fact that a “Black market” without the necessary precautions, as the Interior Minister Horst Seehofer assured. The minister explained that this parallel market is “much more dangerous” than reopening beauty salons with clear rules.

Beyond schools and hairdressers, the German authorities have explained that there are “prospects of opening” for other sectors, but that they will depend on a greater drop in infections.

In particular, the goal in Germany for further steps is a stable incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a period of seven days.

The peak incidence in Germany was recorded in December (197.6 new infections) and is currently around 60 / 100,000, so further progress is still lacking.

A man is vaccinated in Germany against the coronavirus at the height of the epidemic in the country. In Darmstadt, Germany, on January 19, 2021. © Frank Rumpenhorst / Reuters

But in addition to this figure, the public health entity, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), asked that they be taken into account more factors when deciding the next steps.

The RKI explained that not only the incidence should be considered, but also the medical capacities in intensive care, the levels of hospitalization in those over 60 years of age or the tracing of contacts due to infection.

Three sectors and the “yoyo” effect

As Chancellor Merkel explained, the German reopening plan should be carried out progressively in three blocks.

The first refers to restrictions on contacts between households. Currently only contact with a person outside one’s home is possible. Non-essential tours and visits are also prohibited, which meant that the Christmas season in Germany was much less active than normal.

The second block provides more steps for the formal return to face-to-face education, not only for younger students or those who are in exam time.

The third segment is the reopening of the cultural and gastronomy sector. Currently, restaurants can only offer addresses or take away food, while bars, discos, museums, theaters and other establishments of their kind are closed.

But the chancellor also emphasized that, in light of the new variants, the opening of these sectors should not be done in a hurry to avoid what was described as “The yoyo effect”, that is, a relaxation followed by a new closure if the cases increase again.

The details of these next steps are being discussed by a working group headed by Chancellor Helge Braun and will be announced after Merkel and regional leaders meet on March 3.