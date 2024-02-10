Berlin (agencies)

In a newspaper interview, Inspector General of the German Army Carsten Breuer acknowledged that Germany would need more time than planned to fulfill its commitment to its military contributions in the field of defense within the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

When asked whether there were military capabilities that the German government had pledged, but that could not likely be provided to NATO until later, he replied: “They certainly exist.”

He explained that the army leadership is in constant communication regarding the situation with the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli.

Within the framework of NATO's new strategy in the areas of deterrence and defence, Germany wants to keep 35,000 soldiers on high alert in the future.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had announced a one-time armament program worth 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernize the German army for the benefit of national defense.