Sunday, August 13, 2023
Germany | Berlin’s memorial to the deported Jews was arson

August 13, 2023
Germany | Berlin's memorial to the deported Jews was arson

According to the police, eyewitnesses had seen the man light the booth early in the morning.

in Berlin a small library dealing with Nazism was set on fire in the early hours of the morning, the Berlin police said on the messaging service X, formerly Twitter.

An old phone booth converted into a library is part of a memorial dedicated to Jews deported by the Nazis.

According to the police, eyewitnesses had seen the man light the booth early in the morning.

According to the police, almost all the books had been burned.

The memorial, known as Platform 17, is located at the Grunewald station, where 50,000 Jews were deported to concentration camps.

