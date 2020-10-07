The German government has supported the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and believes that it will still be implemented. It is reported by RIA News citing sources in the Bundestag.

The agency notes that, in particular, representatives of the factions of the ruling parties of the parliament expressed their support, without specifying who exactly. According to the interlocutor, “this way one can understand that the German government still supports Nord Stream 2.”

Official Berlin has not given any comments yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, October 7, the Polish anti-monopoly regulator fined Gazprom $ 7.6 billion. This equates to 10 percent of the annual turnover, which is the maximum sanction in Polish jurisdiction. Warsaw insists that Gazprom and five of its partners (Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall) have formed a joint venture to build the pipeline to bypass the government’s ban. The lenders were ordered to terminate the financing agreements within 30 days.

The European Commission considers such a fine to be overstated, and the Kremlin is confident that Gazprom will take retaliatory actions. The gas monopoly does not agree with the decision of Warsaw and is going to challenge it.