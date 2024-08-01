MT Aerospace begins testing elements of the Themis reusable rocket

German aerospace company MT Aerospace has begun testing elements of the reusable Themis rocket — the landing legs of the first stage of the carrier. This reports European Spaceflight publication.

The landing legs developed by MT Aerospace for Themis are made of carbon fiber and reach a height of seven meters. The use of carbon fiber makes the legs so light that each one can be carried by three to four people. Tests include dropping the legs from a low altitude and then deploying them.

According to MT Aerospace, the landing gear demonstrator “withstood the full impact energy” and “deployed as expected.” The company explained that it is currently reviewing the test data before developing a landing gear specifically for Themis.

Earlier, the publication reported that jump tests of the prototype of the European reusable stage Themis from ArianeGroup were postponed from 2024 to 2025.