Today, Wednesday, the German army began sending aid to Portugal, hard hit by the Corona pandemic.

Today, 26 members of the German army, in possession of medical equipment, flew on a transport plane that took off from the German state of Lower Saxony to Lisbon.

Before leaving the Wunstorf air base, Ulrich Baumgertner, the inspector of German military services, described the aid as a “symbol of European solidarity.”

An Airbus A400M plane brought ventilators, ventilation and body fluids to Portugal.

Portugal had closed its borders as part of the fight against the Corona pandemic. Since last Sunday, the country, which is considered a favorite tourist destination for Germans, has banned travel to and from the country except for acceptable reasons. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa described the pandemic situation in his country as “very bad”.

Portugal suffers severely from the English Corona strain, which is considered the most severe infection of the known type, which is the reason that Germany imposed an entry ban on those coming from Portugal since last Sunday.