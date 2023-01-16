Germany has begun the redeployment of three Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) to Poland. This was written by a German magazine Stern on Monday, January 16th.

“The Bundeswehr has begun redeploying its Patriot system to Poland. Only three complexes should ensure the protection of the critical infrastructure of a NATO ally near the border with Ukraine.

The authors of the material recalled that back in November, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht agreed that the German Patriot systems would be redeployed to Poland.

At the same time, the article says, Blaszczak “caused strong dissatisfaction in Berlin by suggesting that the Patriot be deployed in Ukraine, and not in Poland.”

“Now it is clear that three Patriot air defense systems will still arrive in Poland,” the article says.

Earlier, on January 3, Blaszczak said that Warsaw was creating “the strongest army in Europe” and had already exceeded the NATO standard for defense spending. He stressed that the country’s troops have never been as strong as they are now, and assured that they will become even stronger.

The minister recalled that last year Poland received the first batteries of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) and Turkish-made Bayraktar drones. In addition, in 2023, Abrams tanks and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as aircraft and helicopters, will be handed over to Warsaw.

On December 29, 2022, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced plans to call up 250,000 reserve soldiers for military service in 2023. They have already begun to be invited to military registration and enlistment offices and handed notices of mobilization. Yet over the past few weeks, more than 70,000 men have fled to the EU and the UK in an attempt to avoid being drafted.

Prior to that, on December 19, Blaszczak said that the Polish army is recruiting those wishing to study military affairs at the age of 15 to 65 years. He noted that citizens will be taught how to handle weapons, the basics of providing medical care, skills to act in a crisis situation, the ability to make fire in an extreme situation, and survival in difficult situations.

On December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the plans of Polish nationalists to take over the western parts of Ukraine, for which Poland is building up its armed forces.

In November, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major General Valery Gnilozub, noted that the militarization of neighboring states, primarily Poland, was proceeding at an accelerated pace. According to him, this indicates the preparation of Warsaw for an offensive war.