Germany has begun deliveries of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. On Monday, March 20, reports CNN with reference to the words of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels.

He stressed that the BMP is already on its way. However, the specific date when the promised cars will be delivered to Ukraine is not known.

It is specified that in January Germany announced that it would supply Ukraine with 40 Marder vehicles.

Earlier, on February 11, it was reported that at the Münster military training ground in Lower Saxony, the Ukrainian military was already being trained to operate Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and it was also planned to begin training to operate Leopard 2 tanks.

Later, on March 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the country would receive new military aid packages from NATO countries and their allies. Germany was also on the list of countries that plan to deliver. However, what kind of weapons she would send to Ukraine was not specified then.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. As noted, the supplied military equipment will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct an offensive, and, moreover, will become a legitimate target for the RF Armed Forces.