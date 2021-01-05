As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Only two SPD countries against the lockdown extension until January 31: A lockdown extension is emerging for Germany. The Conference of Ministers of Education has now decided how to proceed with the schools.

• Brinkhaus, Spahn and the candidacy for chancellor: Group leader Ralph Brinkhaus does not want to leave the CDU and CSU chancellor candidate free to the party leaders. Jens Spahn quickly comes into play.

• Lauterbach calls for unlimited lockdown: The SPD health expert is concerned about the variants of the coronavirus: He wants the number of new infections to be reduced even more than planned. The goal must be an incidence of 25. It is currently loud Tagesspiegel numbers at around 150 nationwide.

• Twin injected to death in the womb – Federal Court of Justice confirms guilty verdict: The Federal Court of Justice considers the guilty verdict against two former doctors at the Vivantes Clinic in Berlin-Neukölln to be correct. The penalties have to be renegotiated.

• British court rules against extradition of Assange: The WikiLeaks founder is not to be extradited to the USA. That was decided by a London court. But the US will appeal.

What was discussed?

• The refusal to work by the ministers of education: Those responsible for education have neglected to make schools pandemic-proof – and thereby deprived children and young people of their right to education, criticizes Tilmann Warnecke.

• Nuclear deal with Iran: The country is still on the way to the atomic bomb. His opponents will not stand idly by. Dangerous times threaten the Middle East analyzes Christian Böhme.

• Vaccination Nationalism: The rich countries have secured the vaccine, the calls for global equality of distribution are unfulfilled. Which sounds more brutal to Anna Sauerbrey than it is. She explains why in her essay. (T +)

• The Assange judgment: Great Britain rightly rejects the transfer of the Wikileaks founder – with a remarkable reason. A comment by Christoph von Marschall.

What can subscribers read?

• Dream job civil servant: More and more young professionals want to join Germany’s largest employer. Is that because of the security? Of money? Idealism? State instead of start-up – a report in three chapters.

• The secret of the front door at Rigaer Straße 94: The occupied house has a new door – symbolic for left-wing extremists. The police are investigating a suspected crime. Searching for clues in a curious case.

• These recordings show where Berlin has changed in 2020: New buildings, clear cuts, the city palace and BER: Dirk Laubner observes from the air how Berlin is growing. Since 1994 he has been doing rounds of the city.

• That became 100,000 euros in twelve months: Despite Corona, many asset classes have recovered surprisingly well. Which means consumers in the first year of the pandemic made a lot of profit and where they gambled away.

What can we do?

Watch TV: Guaranteed without incidence value, AHA admonition and Lauterbach: the third season of the glossy saga “Charité” is just a historical spade for the soul. From tomorrow to see in the ARD media library.

Watch Netflix: In “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Viola Davis shines in the role of the great blues singer. And Chadwick Boseman has his last brilliant appearance.

Read design history: They were related to Dessau in many ways and in some ways ahead. But the legacy of the “Moscow workshops” is being overlooked. A book tells their story, with great illustrations.

Read a book: Nodding palm trees, romantic sci-fi rooms: the Berlin author Charlotte Krafft tells in her rebellious stories of life in other worlds.

What should I know for tomorrow?

Before the Bund-Länder summit it is certain that the lockdown will be extended. The last point of contention was how to deal with daycare centers and schools.

Runoff elections in the state of Georgia for two seats in the US Senate: The result of the two elections should decide whether the Republicans can keep their majority in the House of Representatives in Washington. In the first vote on November 3rd, none of the candidates had obtained the necessary absolute majority.

Number of the day:

500 So far, only people have been vaccinated in France. No wonder that the anger about the extremely slow start of vaccination in the fight against the coronavirus is growing. It was a “state scandal”, complained the President of the Grand Est region bordering Germany, Jean Rottner. This shows: Despite legitimate criticism of the vaccination start in Germany – in the neighboring country (and not only there) things are going much worse.