Germany Before, it was Germany that rolled into Russia, but is the country now on its knees? Angela Merkel’s voices are inherited from a young demarina explaining the “new Eastern policy” to HS

Nord Stream 2 shares opinions both in Germany and abroad. HS met with Social Democrat Anna Kassautzk, 28, who explains why it is adopted in the German Baltic coastal city.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, representing the German Greens, visited Moscow on Tuesday as a guest of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. At a news conference, Baerbock said it is difficult not to consider Russian troops on the Ukrainian border as a threat.

Hanna Mahlamäki HS

2:00

Lubmin / Greifswald

What Germany trouble? Germany’s foreign policy is in turmoil at the most difficult time possible. Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks of a “new Eastern policy” and at the same time raises fears of humiliation in Russia.

The options for imposing sanctions on Russia, if necessary, which would have been valid for Germany, seemed to be limited. The German government has been in public dispute, especially over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.