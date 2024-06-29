Mexico City.– Let the party continue for the host, Germany is already in the Quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

The German team beat Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16 match played in Dortmund and, with that, got into the top eight teams of a major tournament after eight years of absence, something that had not happened since Euro 2016.

The Mannschaft did everything they could to win the match from the start, pressing high, proposing offensively and looking for different variants to open up the Danish lines, both before and after the match was stopped for several minutes in the first half due to a thunderstorm.

But, even with that dominance, in the end the match was decided by a matter of centimeters.

The story of the German classification can be told between the 48th and 53rd minutes, a period in which, first, Joachim Andersen had put Denmark ahead with a shot in the six-yard box, which was annulled by a millimeter offside.

The Dane’s toe was slightly in front of the line of the last German defender and that was enough for VAR and its vectors to reverse the goal.

Five minutes and one play later, it was Andersen himself who committed a penalty for brushing the ball with his hand in the area, in a play in which the VAR also had to intervene to mark the maximum penalty.

Although it was not entirely clear, the new Video Referee sensor detected that the hand actually touched the ball.

Kai Havertz did not forgive from the 11th step, leading the German victory in the 53rd minute and confirming a nightmare night for Andersen.

Already at a disadvantage, the Danish team took the lead and that caused various spaces in the lower zone that were perfectly used by Germany to score the second in a counterattack that was finished by Jamal Musiala in the 68th minute.

There could have been at least three more goals for Germany to reflect their convincing performance, but mistakes and the presence of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel prevented it.

Germany awaits the winner of the match between Spain and Georgia to face the Quarterfinals on July 5 at 10:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time) in Stuttgart.