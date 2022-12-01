Japan signed the coup and beat Spain 2-1 in comeback, with the two teams still able to celebrate the next round together. After the initial advantage of Morata and a substantial domination of the Red Furies, it is the flashes of Doan and Tanaka at the start of the second half that overturn the score and decide the match, with the Blue Samurai who even close the group in first place.

The Iberians immediately took control of the game and took the lead in the 11th minute. Azpilicueta pens a great cross from the right on Morata’s head, who signs the 1-0 and the third goal of his tournament. The former Juventus striker tries again in the 22nd minute, but his cross-footed shot is saved centrally by Gonda. The Spaniards control the match without too much trouble and the first half ends 1-0 in their favor.

Less than three minutes into the second half, a Spanish defensive error allows the Asians to equalize. Balde gets his head ahead, the new substitute Doan takes the ball to the left and launches a shot that bends the hands of a guilty Simon who seemed to be on the trajectory. Three minutes later, the incredible comeback was completed. Doan puts in a sharp ball from the right, Mitoma slides in and crosses in the middle for Tanaka who scores from close range, anticipating Rodri and signing the 2-1, with the blessing of the Var. In the 25th minute Mitoma slips away on the left and puts in the center for Doan who tries with his right foot but misses the impact with the ball. Luis Enrique’s men start grinding ball possession again, but in a sterile way.

The first chance for the second half came only in the 44th minute, when Gonda had to push aside Asensio’s poisonous left foot from outside. A few moments later, the goalkeeper intervened on Dani Olmo blocking his close-range finish after closing a good triangle with Ferran Torres. The final assault by Busquets and his companions does not produce any further headaches for the opposing defense and the result will no longer change. Japan thus signs a new company by winning the 3 points that allow them to finish group E at the top with 6 and to fly to the second round, where they will face Croatia on Monday. Spain loses but saves itself, taking second place and thus moving on to the next round where they will face Morocco.

Costa Rica-Germany 2-4

A victory with two goals difference, but useless for the next round. Germany won 4-2 against Costa Rica, but due to the knockout of Spain the Germans went out for the second consecutive time in the group stage. Havertz’s brace and goals from Fullkrug and Gnabry were useless: the Germans were eliminated once again. Germany took the field with a single goal, to win by scoring as many goals as possible. Two wasted opportunities – the sensational header released by Muller by a matter of centimeters – before finding the goal in the corner with Gnabry’s header, served with a soft cross from Raum from the left-handed lane. Costa Rica’s first ring came on the half hour mark, but Campbell was unable to find impact with the ball at the spot. In the final part of the first half, the Germans wasted opportunities for repetitions, Costa Rica took advantage of it with Fuller, able to exploit Rudiger’s defensive madness: the intervention of Manuel Neuer was decisive – the goalkeeper with the most games in the World Cup with 19 appearances – careful to deflect the conclusion in a corner kick.

And if a one-sided match was expected in the second half, Japan’s 2-1 against Spain practically overturned the inertia: 13′ into the second half, Tejeda, taking advantage of a central clearance from Neuer and a collective defensive amnesia , found the equalizer. The unthinkable happened in the 25th minute – with Musiala stopped just before by the post twice -, in a scrum in the penalty area Vargas found the winning deflection with the complicity of Neuer. Not even three minutes and Havertz snatched the equalizer, putting Germany back in the running for qualification. In four minutes Flick’s team found the two goals needed to win a complicated match: first Havertz and then Fullkrug tried to scare Spain and Japan, but the victory didn’t help them reach the knockout stages.