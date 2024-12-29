The German tennis team started its title defense at the United Cup in Australia with a victory. Success in the first group duel against Brazil was already certain after the two individual matches from Laura Siegemund and Alexander Zverev. Siegemund won against Brazil’s top player Beatriz Haddad Maia 6:3, 1:6, 6:4, even though the 36-year-old Swabian is only number 80 in the world rankings. However, in the fifth comparison it was already her fourth success over the left-hander, who is listed at number 17. “It’s the first match of the year and then against such a big player, it’s not easy,” said Siegemund. “I had to play my best game,” she added after her success in 2:33 hours.

Zverev, second in the world rankings, prevailed 6:4, 6:4 against Thiago Monteiro and ensured that the decision was made before the final mixed doubles. Zverev converted his first match point into a safe success after 1:17 hours. “I think we are 2-0 up in a game for the first time,” said Zverev with a laugh, referring to the narrow successes in the last edition. In the final mixed doubles, Siegemund and doubles specialist Tim Pütz competed. Germany won the second edition of the team competition at the beginning of the year with Zverev, the now retired Angelique Kerber and Siegemund.

The second opponent in the preliminary round on Monday is China, who won 3-0 at the start against Brazil. The group winners will surely reach the quarter-finals, the two best group runners-up in the host cities Perth and Sydney will also advance. For many tennis professionals, the United Cup is the start of the new season and at the same time an important preparation for the Australian Open, which begins in mid-January 2025.