Germany succeeded Spain as world basketball champions and kept the crown on a European head. The team led by Gordie Herbert, a 64-year-old Canadian coach, defeated Serbia 83-77 in the final in Manila, reached the top for the first time in a World Cup and reinforced continental power against the United States, which could not even be satisfied. with the bronze after losing to Canada by 118-127. The last two world champions are European, as is the coach of the third placed team, the Catalan Jordi Fernández. Germany, bronze in the last Eurobasket and undefeated this summer, reached the sky with 28 points from Schröder, the point guard who replaced Ricky Rubio as the tournament’s MVP. He was accompanied in the ideal quintet by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Anthony Edwards (USA), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) and Luka Doncic (Slovenia). Great triumph also for Serbia, which without stars like Nikola Jokic and Micic bit a silver that is also worth a direct ticket to the Olympic Games. At the age of 74, Svetislav Pesic once again put together a fiercely competitive block led by Avramovic and Bogdanovic.

Serbia had tasted the first advantages, sharpened by the wrist of Marinkovic and Nikola Jovic, while Schröder took the wheel to move an orchestra of good soloists. Pesic’s team displayed a repertoire inside and out, always threatening from the perimeter, and made the first quarter their own (23-26) despite Dobric’s injury. The event was a final lady, with the two teams sharing a lot of the ball, sparkling in the triple, a high score and the stars claiming their minute of glory. The omnipresent Schröder, who directs as well as executes, was escorted by Franz Wagner and the duo was responded to by the awakening of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Serbia’s brave penetrations towards the German ring. The two groups pushed hard in defense and attack and the match moved in hand-to-hand combat and very small odds. The tie at 47 at halftime was the best reflection of a final worthy of a World Cup. Leaving the United States and Canada on the way already spoke of two steel combines.

More information

The technicians tightened the pegs of the defense as a path to gold. In five minutes of the third quarter, it was only a partial 8-6 ​​in favor of Germany, far from that offensive joy of the first part of the match. Each possession was an agonizing exercise for those who attacked and those who defended. It was difficult to weave each pass and with each bounce there was a train wreck. The German team then appeared a head ahead (62-53) because they ran at will, were supportive in the passing and Schröder did not give up a single second. Serbia had a hard time connecting with Bogdanovic, they couldn’t find any openings to bite into in attack and they began to enter that spiral of protests to the referees. Not even the resource of three-pointers worked for Pesic’s group and they also missed free throws. A 9-0 gave the Germans control of the match and a partial score of 22-10 seemed to tip the balance.

Serbia needed easy baskets, to burn the sole of their shoe again. She thus scratched some points, but was still at the mercy of Germany, who let the prey escape alive when she could deliver the final blow. A triple by Avramovic opened the game again (73-69). Despite everything, the ball was still in Schröder’s hands, an iceberg due to his ability to manage the pace of the match. The German point guard, however, missed the shot and again Avramovic led Serbia in the final comeback attempt (78-75 with 1m 21s left). Schröder played his destiny one-on-one and thus cemented Germany’s gold.

The European party closed a World Cup that once again left the United States out of the top spot. “We are no longer in 1992,” summarized coach Steve Kerr in reference to the overwhelming Dream Team of the Barcelona Games. It is true that the great figures of the NBA resigned from participating this summer, but also that the Warriors coach enlisted a group of 12 top-level players such as Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards, even though they were rookies in a great selection event. The fourth place with which the United States returns home, together with the seventh place in China 2019, represents the worst gap in World Cup results since the Americans stopped competing with university kids.

They return from this championship with three defeats in their bag, against Lithuania, Germany and Canada, two against European teams and one against their northern neighbor. The Canadian team won its first medal in a World Cup in a duel with an NBA score and after overcoming an extra time after tying at 111 with a miraculous triple by the American Mikal Bridges. Dillon Brooks (39 points, four rebounds and five assists) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31, six and 12) shone again and Spanish coach Jordi Fernández took another big step forward in his career, which at 40 years old already looks with the position of first assistant in the Sacramento Kings and now with this bronze. Another European at the summit.

GERMANY, 83; SERBIA, 77 Germany: Schröder (28), Obst (7), Franz Wagner (19), Theis (2) and Voigtmann (12) -initial quintet-; Bonga (7), Giffey (0), Lo (0), Thiemann (0) and M. Wagner (8). Serbia: Bogdanovic (17), Dobric (0), Nikola Jovic (9), S.Jovic (2) and Milutinov (2) -starting quintet-; Avramovic (21), Davidovac (2), Guduric (4), Marinkovic (9) and Petrusev (10). Partial: 23-26, 24-21, 22-10 and 14-20. Referees: Roberto Vázquez (Pur), Omar Bermúdez (Mex) and Gatis Salins (Let). Mall of Asia Pavilion, in Manila (Philippines).

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.