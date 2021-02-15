The dreaded British and South African variants of the virus are causing tighter border controls, especially in countries where restrictive measures have made it possible to contain the progression of the epidemic. This is the case of Germany, which has filtered the flow of travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic since Sunday. “People who are not part of the few authorized exceptions will not be able to enter” on German territory, insisted the Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer in the daily Bild. These exceptions concern German residents, cross-border commuters and carriers with a recent negative PCR test. The French department of Moselle, where the circulation of variants worries local authorities, could also be concerned. Europe does not welcome this lockdown. “I can understand the fear in the face of mutations in the coronavirus, but the truth must be told, which is that the virus will not be stopped by closed borders”, retorts the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides. “The only thing that helps are vaccines and health precautionary measures, it is wrong to return as in March 2020 to a Europe of closed borders”, she believes. N. T.