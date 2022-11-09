Germany yesterday banned the sale of two semiconductor factories to China over security concerns. The federal government vetoed the sale of the firm Elmos, based in Dortmund, to a Chinese investor, as well as the entry of other Chinese investors in a second company, whose name Economy Minister Robert Habeck did not want to cite. However, German media pointed to the Bavarian firm ERS Electronics as the second company banned for China.

“It’s about safeguarding and protecting the security of order in Germany,” said the ‘green’ politician when arguing for the ban issued by Berlin, who stressed that certain productive areas of German industry must be protected in a special way. “Precisely in the field of semiconductors it is important for us to defend the technological and economic sovereignty of Germany and Europe”, commented the also Federal Vice Chancellor.

Germany has an open market economy and foreign investment, including from outside the European Union, is welcome, “but an open market economy is not a naive market economy”, especially as regards China, said Habeck bluntly, for whom Beijing is pursuing “a conscious and strategic action” in the field of semiconductors to “control their production” globally.

The German Minister of Economy underlined the importance of German legislation on exports as an instrument for the defense of national interests and commented that trade policy always takes place in a geopolitical context. In this sense, he stressed that the time for “apolitical” economic policy is over and that Germany must better protect its critical infrastructure, for which it will use its export legislation more frequently in the future, which will also be toughened.

controversy and criticism



The offer for the purchase of Elmos by a Swedish subsidiary of the Chinese consortium Sai Microelectronics had been known for weeks and had sparked strong controversy, especially after learning that the German intelligence services were vehemently warning against such an operation. Also from various political sectors the sale was rejected due to the possible dependence of Germany on a country with different values ​​and after the experience of the current situation of energy crisis after Russia cut off the gas supply to this country.

Despite everything, there have also been criticisms. The mayor of Dortmund, the Social Democrat Thomas Westphal, has declared himself against the ban for endangering the 225 jobs of the Elmos firm. It mainly produces semiconductors for the automobile industry, specifically silicon discs for chip manufacturing. Something that Habeck described as strategic for a country with a powerful automobile industry. The Bavarian firm ERS Electronic is dedicated to developing thermal testing processes for the production of semiconductors.