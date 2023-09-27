Authorities in the country searched the organization’s headquarters and 26 houses belonging to 39 members

German authorities searched, this Wednesday (September 27, 2023), dozens of locations across the country after the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, banned the activities of the right-wing extremist group “Artgemeinschaft” per “spread Nazi ideology”. According to the German Ministry of the Interiorthe action included the group’s headquarters and 26 houses belonging to 39 members.

The agency said that “Artgemeinschaft” is “neo-Nazi, racist, xenophobic and anti-democratic association” with around 150 members. The measure, according to the ministry, “prohibits any continuation of the association’s activities by existing members and any activity by third parties” in favor of the organization.

“We are banning a deeply racist and anti-Semitic, cult-like association. This is another serious blow to right-wing extremism and the intellectual firebrands who continue to spread Nazi ideologies.”, said the Minister of the Interior.

“‘Artgemeinschaft’ is linked to many right-wing and new right extremist groups. This association connects several radical right movements and therefore represents a particular threat to the basic free and democratic order.“, continued.

“Right-wing extremism has many faces. The ‘Artgemeinschaft’ actively transmitted an ideology that was largely based on [partido] National Socialism [nazista]. Above all, through the manipulative and indoctrinating education of its children and the distribution of corresponding literature, the ‘Artgemeinschaft’ acted differently, but no less dangerously, than the neo-Nazis. [do grupo] ‘Hammerskins’, which we banned last week”, he added.