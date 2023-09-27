This Wednesday, the federal Ministry of the Interior issued a ban on a neo-Nazi pseudosect in Germany, with an openly xenophobic ideology, defender of the supremacy of the white race and fundamentally dedicated to the indoctrination of children and adolescents. A week after the closure of the German subsidiary of the international neo-Nazi group Hammerskins, the German head of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, has dictated the veto of the Artgemeinschaft or Raza Community association, while hundreds of police officers proceeded this morning to search the homes and other real estate objects of 39 of its members in 26 locations spread across 12 federal states.

The minister’s order entails the confiscation of all the sect’s assets, as well as the closure of its websites and the prohibition of promoting itself on the internet. Along with the organization, the Familienwerk or Family Work association was also banned, a subsidiary whose function was to financially support large ultra-nationalist families. The ministry stressed that Artgemeinschaft violated the constitutional order and the understanding of the people, among other reasons, due to its xenophobic nature. With the full name of “Community of Race – Germanic community of faith in a way of life in accordance with its essence”, it is one of the oldest neo-Nazi groups in the Federal Republic.

On her website she until now defended her ultranationalist and racist ideology and was openly combative. Among other things she stated that she would defend herself “to the death against every enemy of the family, the clan, the country and the people of the Germanic race and Germanic faith.” Among her mottos, she highlights that “struggle is part of life and is necessary for all becoming, being and dying.” Founded in the 1950s, since 1957 it was registered as an association based in Berlin. Its first leader was the far-right professor with esoteric tendencies Wilhelm Kusserow. Currently, the Raza Community was led by the Bavarian Sabrina S., while the well-known neo-Nazi Jens B. led the Familienwerk association.

Historical National Socialism



Bavaria’s internal intelligence services highlighted in their latest annual report that Artgemeinschaft is “an important interface for the German neo-Nazi scene”, which defends the “supremacy of the Nordic-Germanic race” and is oriented “towards the vision of the world oriented in historical national socialism. To prevent the Germanic race from mixing with other “inferior” races, the group established rules for its members that were inevitably reminiscent of Nazi norms and that required, among other things, marriages between people of the same Nordic-Germanic ethnic group to guarantee procreation with “children of the same race.” Their activities, such as meetings for families and camps for minors, were aimed at indoctrinating parents and minors.

In front of the Christian cross, the symbol of the sect was the Germanic ‘Irmunsul’, a pillar or column that, according to a Saxon legend, connects heaven and earth and is represented by an oak trunk. Their calendar was not guided by the birth of Jesus Christ, but by the alleged year of construction of the megalithic monument of Stonehenge. According to their calculations we are in the year 3,823 after Stonehenge. Authorities estimate that the group was made up of about 90 people, with a hard core of about 40 ultranationalist activists. At large events such as the summer solstice parties or ‘Yule’, more than 300 people gathered, including many children and teenagers.

Until now, the German authorities were primarily concerned about his proselytizing work among minors and his contacts with violent neo-Nazi groups. Neo-Nazi terrorists such as Ralf Wohlleben, convicted of complicity in the murder of nine people committed by the terrorist group National Socialist Underground (NSU), found temporary refuge in the Artgemeinschaft. The far-right Stephan Ernst, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Christian Democratic politician, was also temporarily a member of the now dissolved sect.