Home camp disaster, see you in 2023!
In Germany, there is a team that will only play away matches between now and the end of the year. L’FCEintracht Bamberga local team that plays in the Oberliga Bayernfifth German series (five consecutive victories and second place in the standings behind the leaders Gebenbach), will have to forget to play the next games at home for the rest of 2022.
The reason is somewhat curious
Yes because al Fuchs Park the German championship of …Quidditchthe most popular team sport in the wizarding world of Harry Potter created by JK Rowling. A fictional sport that has also been adapted into the real world with huge success in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany.
You don’t fly on classic brooms like in Harry Potter but the players of the two teams have to juggle and walk astride a plastic tube or a simple broom (not flying, of course). The object of the game is to make the ball pass (“la quaffle”) Through one of the three rings placed at the edge of the pitch. And to end the game it is enough for the seeker of one of the two teams to recover the famous “Golden Snitch“. Unfortunately for the local football team of Bamberg the Fuchs Park will be closed due to the Dragonriders Bamberg, which in the last match of the Quidditch championship literally destroyed the playing field. Here are the words of the 30-year-old Bamberg manager, Jan Gernleinto fussball.de: “A lot of work will be needed to make the field accessible again. The home matches scheduled will be postponed to next year, we will only play the remaining away matches ”.
November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 09:52)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Germany #Bamberg #play #matches #fault #Harry #Potters #Quidditch
Leave a Reply