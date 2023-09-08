German Foreign Minister Burbock calls for EU asylum reform

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock supported the reform of asylum in the European Union (EU). She shared her opinion with Funke.

She noted that it is impossible to solve all the crises in the world “at the push of a button”. “Therefore, it is so important that we now embark on a European asylum reform that will lead (…) to faster repatriation when there is no right to asylum, and to work permits for those who are there and those who remain “, Burbock emphasized. In addition, according to her, the initiative will contribute to a more equitable distribution of refugees.

Earlier, the German Foreign Minister acknowledged that the rapid delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is impossible. She clarified that this also applies to Leopard tanks and IRIS-T air defense systems.