Anti-Semitism in Germany remains at a high level, according to the annual report of the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers on Anti-Semitism (RIAS, German acronym), which in 2022 recorded 2,480 cases of this nature, an average of almost seven per day.

Although this number represents a slight reduction compared to 2021, over the past year, nine cases of extreme violence were recorded, that is, potentially deadly or serious, according to the statement released this Tuesday (27), along with the annual bulletin of the association on anti-Semitic incidents.

This is the highest number of cases of extreme violence since the beginning of registration at the federal level that began in 2017, which includes the shooting at the former residence of the rabbi of the Essen Synagogue in November last year.

The German Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations that this and other cases of extreme violence in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia took place with the cooperation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The report indicates that acts of anti-Semitic violence create insecurity in Jewish communities across Germany.

On the other hand, one in five anti-Semitic incidents (21%) — out of a total of 530 cases — had an ideological background, based on conspiracy theories. In comparison, the index was 16% in 2021.

“Due to the high risk posed by far-right and Islamic actors, federal states are obliged to immediately address the security deficit for Jewish communities,” said Benjamin Steinitz, executive director of RIAS.

The government commissioner for Jewish life and the fight against anti-Semitism in Germany, Felix Klein, lamented that people are affected by anti-Semitism in their daily activities, “whether at work, on public transport, in the supermarket, at a museum or concert “