A man assaulted and injured two passers-by in the eastern German city of Erfurt, before fleeing. The police said the two victims, aged 45 and 68, were transported to nearby hospitals.

The agents believe that the attacker used a knife and are also looking for him with the helicopter, after the attack occurred around 6 am. The man spoke German and was described as being between 20 and 30 years old, with blond hair.