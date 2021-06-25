Germany At least three dead and six injured in a knife strike in Germany

Police shot the suspect in the leg.

Several people have died in a knife attack in the German city of Würzburg, according to the news agency AFP as well as several German media outlets.

According to the German magazine Bild, at least three people have been killed and six injured in the stab.

German After six o’clock in Finnish time, the police announced that a large police operation was under way in Würzburg near Barbarossaplatz. Police have instructed people to avoid moving around the area.

Police later informed the messaging service on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested and people in the area are no longer in danger. According to the news agency Reuters, police shot the suspect in the leg.

Police have no information that other factors are involved in the incident.

Würzburg is located in Bavaria, along the River Main, about 120 kilometers from Frankfurt. The city has about 127,000 inhabitants.

