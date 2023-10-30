Germany | At least five people died after scaffolding collapsed at a huge construction site in Hamburg

People have been trapped under the collapsed scaffolding.

At least five construction site workers have died after scaffolding collapsed in Hamburg in northern Germany, reports Saksalaislehti Bild and news agency AFP.

According to preliminary information, the accident happened around nine in the morning, when the scaffolding collapsed from a height of several floors in the elevator shaft. Eight people were trapped under the scaffolding, and some of them are still missing.

It is not clear what caused the scaffolding to fall, a spokesman for the rescue service said.

The rescue service is currently trying to rescue the construction workers trapped under the scaffolding, but describes the operation as “difficult”. There are about 70 rescue workers there.

At issue is one of Hamburg’s largest construction sites.

A large Überseequartier block is being built in Hamburg’s Hafencity, where there will be shops, restaurants, offices and hotels, as well as a large cruise ship terminal.

According to Bild, the entire construction site has been evacuated due to the accident, affecting around 700 construction workers.