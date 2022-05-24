The strongest Swiss team has been playing at the World Cup for years – but that doesn’t worry the Germans. After five victories in a row, they too are going into the prestige duel with confidence – and beyond. Why is that?

Man can be a professional himself for years, you carry the fan heart inside you. Leon Gawanke for sure. The Berliner has been playing in Canada since 2016, but to this day he is “a big fan of German ice hockey”, not only does he always watch the national team from overseas, “I also watch every DEL game”.

Isn’t that a bit much hockey? “No, absolutely not,” says Gawanke and proved that on Saturday in Helsinki. The 22-year-old didn’t allow himself an evening off, he sat in the stands of the old Helsingin Jäähalli, while Switzerland and Canada (6:3) offered the most spectacular game of this 85th World Cup so far. What made a lasting impression on Gawanke, especially the Swiss: “You can see that they play at the top level and have top people.”