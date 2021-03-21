The United States will hardly be able to decide on a trade war over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, since it involves a confrontation with the German state. So the risk of a trade war between Germany and the United States on the air of “Russia 1” was assessed by the German political scientist Alexander Rahr. His words convey RIA News…

“This is no longer a trade war against the company, but against Germany itself. I think that the Americans are unlikely to go for it, although [президент Джо] Biden is in a difficult position because he is being blackmailed by Congress, ”the expert shared his opinion.

Rahr also stressed that the Europeans do not intend to support the aggressive policy of the American leader. According to the specialist, the United States is currently opposed not only to Russia, but also to China, which contradicts the interests of the European Union, which has important relations with the PRC.

Earlier, Germany told the US administration that it rejects sanctions in connection with the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Berlin stressed that the country’s position on the project remains unchanged.