Germany | As expected, Scholz’s government coalition suffered defeats in the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria

in Germany chancellor By Olaf Scholz the government coalition has suffered bad losses in the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria, according to preliminary estimates. All three parties in the coalition lost in both states.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, on the other hand, was successful in Hesse and Bavaria, as expected.

The election is seen as an important indicator of how satisfied voters are with the government, which has recently been in the headlines mainly due to its internal squabbles.