Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to stick to the EU plans – criticism comes from the Greens.

Europe is once again arguing about migration. Now an asylum reform is supposed to create facts – but it is still unclear whether this will happen at all. All information in the news ticker.

Luxembourg – When the interior ministers of the European Union meet on Thursday (June 8), nothing less than asylum reform will be at stake. An ongoing contentious issue within the EU. “Each member state does what it wants,” SPD migration politician Birgit Sippel once told our editorial team. The EU is at odds above all with regard to responsibility at the EU’s external borders and the rules for distribution. Now, once again, many things are going to be different.

On the table are drafts for legal texts that the current Swedish EU Council Presidency has drawn up on the basis of proposals from the EU Commission. In particular, they provide for a much more rigid approach to dealing with migrants with no prospects of staying. In addition, solidarity with particularly heavily burdened member states at the EU’s external borders should no longer be voluntary in the future, but mandatory.

The previous distribution system seems to have failed. Italy, a country that takes in the largest percentage of refugees, regularly criticizes the current situation. The Italian Ministry of the Interior informed IPPEN.MEDIA that the “mechanism of solidarity” was not working. After all, countries like Hungary that do not want to take in refugees would be forced to make compensation payments according to the current EU plan.

It was unclear until Wednesday evening whether a sufficiently large majority of countries would support the legislative proposals at the meeting in Luxembourg. As the German Press Agency reports, a lot depends on the position of the German government. Diplomats would watch the voices from Berlin closely. In this country there was an increase in asylum applications in 2023. As reported by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf), 125,556 people applied for asylum for the first time in the first five months. That was almost 77 percent more than in the same period last year. Most of those seeking protection came from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.

This is how the vote on asylum reform works A prerequisite for a decision on the plans is that 15 out of 27 member states vote in favor, whereby these must together make up at least 65 percent of the total population of the EU. If a sufficiently large majority does not emerge, the negotiations would have to be continued again. If the EU Council of Ministers does not take a decision by the summer break, there is little chance of getting the reform project across the finish line in the foreseeable future. The reason is that there must also be negotiations with the European Parliament about it. These could take months – then there may not be enough time to complete the project before the European elections in June 2024.

Point of contention in preliminary talks: Large majority against Green proposal

At the urging of the Greens, the German government had called for families with children to be exempted from the new strict border procedures in the preliminary talks for the meeting of interior ministers. However, a very large majority of the other states vehemently rejected this because they see such a regulation as a deterrent. There were also critical voices from the FDP. On top of that, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) also seems to want to stick to the previous EU plans – even though a few SPD MPs have criticized them. In a letter, you denounce that the EU proposals “could weaken the right to asylum.” The letter suits him Munich Mercury before.

Meanwhile, the Greens are facing the greatest opposition – from their own party base. In a letter from 730 members, which is available to our editorial team, the signatories criticize the “German negotiating position”. It is not covered by the coalition agreement. In the letter, the signatories complain, among other things, of a course of “deterrence and isolation” and plans for a “massive curtailment of the right to asylum”.

Migration researchers in Germany criticized the reform plans. “The major reform will deepen the migration policy crisis and divide Europe,” said Bernd Kasparek from the Berlin Institute for Empirical Integration and Migration Research. However, it is uncertain whether the reform will come at all. (as/dpa)