Ukrainian, Armenian and Russian suspected of following instructions from a foreign secret service were arrested in Frankfurt, south-central Germany | Photo: REUTERS/Timm Reichert

Three alleged foreign agents of different nationalities who were in charge of spying on a Ukrainian citizen were arrested on Wednesday (19) in Germany, according to the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office this Friday (21).

The three suspects were arrested in Frankfurt, in the center-south region of the country, by the regional police of the state of Hesse and appeared on Thursday (20) before the investigating judge of the Federal Court, who issued the arrest warrants.

They are Ukrainian citizen Robert A., Armenian citizen Vardges I. and Russian citizen Arman S., as identified in the statement.

All of them are under suspicion of having acted in Germany following instructions from a foreign secret service, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

As part of their mission, they were allegedly dedicated to collecting information about a person from Ukraine who was in Germany and, for that purpose, they kept a coffee shop in the city of Frankfurt under observation.