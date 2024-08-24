A second person was arrested on Saturday in connection with a stabbing in the western German city of Solingen, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the arrest came after a police operation at a refugee center in Solingen, noting that they could not provide any further details about the person or his connection to the attack.

The attack killed three people and injured eight others.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and are investigating whether he has any connection to the attacker.

Hendrik Fuest, the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, described the attack, which took place on Friday evening during a celebration, as a “terrorist act.”

“This attack struck at the heart of our country,” Faust told reporters.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said authorities were doing everything they could to catch the perpetrator. The attack took place on the Fraunhof market square, where people had gathered to listen to bands playing as part of the city’s 650th anniversary celebrations.

Markus Caspers, an official at the Duesseldorf prosecutor’s office, said authorities were treating the attack as a possible act of terrorism because there was no other clear motive.

“The perpetrator of this crime must be arrested quickly and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said via X.