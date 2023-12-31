German police announced on Sunday the arrest of three people suspected of planning an attack targeting Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve.

The police of the city located in western Germany said that the “supposed means of attack” was a car, confirming that security measures had been strengthened around the site.

The German police confirmed, on Friday, that they intend to take strict protection measures to secure the cathedral and the surrounding area on New Year's Eve, after receiving information about plans to launch a terrorist attack on the world-famous cathedral.

Martin Lutz, head of police operations, said on Friday that the police would be deployed in a way that could confront any “possible attacks.” He added, “I cannot give more details here about the type of these attacks.”

Lutz added that it is also possible to see police officers carrying machine guns in Cologne.

He added, “I know this can cause discomfort,” but he pointed out the importance of this measure in order to enable residents to celebrate safely.

Before Christmas, the security services received reports of a possible plan to launch an attack by a terrorist group on New Year's Eve. Subsequently, the police reinforced security precautions at the cathedral to ensure Christmas celebrations.