The centrist defeated Friedrich Merz, further to the right of the political spectrum, in the party’s vote to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Armin Laschet could be the next chancellor of Germany, or at least he will be a decisive voice in who will replace Angela Merkel.

Armin Laschet secured 521 votes this Saturday, January 16, compared to the 466 that his rival, the conservative Friedrich Merz, obtained in the vote of 1,001 delegates of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU). The Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, thus replaces Chancellor Angela Merkel’s first successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who announced her resignation in February 2020 after failing to impose her leadership on the match.

Laschet, representative of continuity and supported by the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, prevailed in the second round of the telematic vote of the party delegates. The third candidate, also from the center, Norbert Röttgen, had been left out in the first round of voting.

Laschet had addressed the delegates before the vote in a very personal tone, recalled the mining origins of his family – which seemed to mark the differences with respect to the billionaire Merz – and warned against polarization, extremism and situations like those that have occurred in the United States.

News in development …