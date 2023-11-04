Sunday, November 5, 2023
Germany | Armed man attacked Hamburg airport – Flights cancelled

November 4, 2023
in World Europe
Germany | Armed man attacked Hamburg airport – Flights cancelled

Armed a man drove through the gate of Hamburg airport on Saturday evening and fired a gun twice into the air, Sakslaisehti Die Welt reports.

The Hamburg police have told the message service X that there is presumably a hostage situation going on at the airport.

According to the German media, the man apparently had two children in his car. The man’s wife had previously contacted the police about a possible child abduction, says Bild.

The airport was closed as a result of the incident, Hamburg Airport says in the message service X. According to the police, aircraft landings and departures at the airport are prohibited.

