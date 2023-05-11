German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and heads of the country’s 16 states agreed this Wednesday (10) on new measures to contain the increase in immigration.

“Controlling and limiting irregular immigration is a priority for Germany,” Scholz said at a press conference.

The agreement includes the modernization of computer systems to speed up the processing of asylum applications, which take an average of 26 months, which could speed up the expulsions of those who are refused. The maximum period for detaining migrants was also extended from 10 to 28 days.

In the first four months of 2023, 101,981 asylum applications were filed in Germany, a 78% increase over the same period in 2022.

Nearly 218,000 applications were filed last year, the most since 2015-16, when the country received large numbers of migrants from Syria and Afghanistan. Furthermore, more than 1 million people arrived from Ukraine after the Russian invasion of that country.

Germany will also seek to form “new migratory alliances” with the new arrivals’ countries of origin, Scholz told a news conference, adding that these agreements will facilitate the arrival of “qualified personnel” from the relevant countries, in exchange for the return of irregular migrants. .