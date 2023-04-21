The head of the Defense Ministry of Germany, Pistorius: the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia are permissible without a threat to the population

Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territory of Russia are permissible if civilians do not suffer in them. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the air of the TV channel ZDF.

“It is absolutely normal that in such military clashes, the attacked side advances into enemy territory in order, for example, to cut off supply lines,” the minister said.

He emphasized that such operations are permissible as long as they are not directed at cities and civilians.

Earlier, Pistorius called the condition for the immediate end of Ukraine. In his opinion, stopping the supply of Western weapons would mean the collapse of Kyiv.