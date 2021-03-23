Germany will apply this Easter the most severe restrictions since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the face of the rebound in infections and the threat that the health system is overwhelmed. During the Easter festivities, between April 1 and 5, the entire country will enter a mandatory “rest phase”, the same as on commercial holidays, which will completely paralyze public and social life. “We are in a very, very serious situation,” warned Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel at the end of the meeting of more than 12 hours with the prime ministers of the 16 Germanic federal states that began yesterday afternoon and lasted until this Tuesday. “We have not yet been able to defeat the virus, which also does not give up in its efforts,” Merkel said at the end of the meeting at a press conference, in which she commented that the country competes with the vaccination program in the race to beat the disease and stressed that the lower the rates of new infections, the faster the effect of vaccines will be noticed in the general situation.

The head of the federal executive and the regional prime ministers decided not only to dispense with any possible relief, but to maximize the so-called “hard closure” after being informed in detail by the scientific team about the consequences of the current growing wave of infections and knowing the projections of mathematical calculations that announce an exponential increase in infections that could lead to the collapse of the health system. Angela Merkel commented in this regard that the current situation is significantly more serious and dangerous than that of the first wave a year ago and the one that began last autumn. The level of incidence of the virus this Tuesday is 111.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in an average week in Germany, but the Federal Chancellor fears that it will skyrocket to more than 200 in a short time if the new wave of infections is not stopped . The coronavirus epidemic “weighs heavily on the entire country,” said Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the Social Christians (CSU), who described the maximum restrictions imposed for Easter as inevitable.

Germans will not be able to make tourist trips within the country due to the maintenance of the closure of hotels and vacation homes. Nor can you go to bars or restaurants, which have been closed for almost five months without interruption, since the beginning of November. And at the level of contacts, the Easter family celebrations may not have the presence of more than five people from two different households, not counting children under 14 years of age. Even more severe measures than those dictated last Christmas. As there will be no face-to-face religious services. The German authorities have not wanted to ban them outright, but Berlin and the federal states appeal to the different religious communities to voluntarily renounce holding events that gather their faithful in the temples. “We stay at home” is the motto of this Holy Week, according to those who attended the conference.

Merkel and her regional colleagues have also thought about those citizens who have bet or are betting on traveling abroad to enjoy the spring holidays, such as the thousands of Germans who have booked trips to the Spanish island of Mallorca after Berlin withdrew to the Balearic archipelago. from its blacklist of regions at risk from the pandemic. The Germanic rulers decided to introduce the obligation to undergo a coronavirus test before boarding the return plane to Germany, a logistical operation that they left in the hands of the airlines, and again appealed to the population to renounce any trip that did not is really necessary abroad and within the country itself.

They also agreed to apply the so-called emergency brake, that is, to increase restrictions again to maximum levels, in those regions where the incidence of the virus exceeds 100 infections in a week per 100,000 inhabitants on three consecutive days. It means reducing personal contacts to a single person from a foreign household and the immediate closure of the retail store that is not essential, as well as some cultural and sports venues that received authorization to open at the beginning of the month. This is the case of the city-state of Hamburg, which already last Friday made use of the aforementioned mechanism as agreed in the previous meeting.