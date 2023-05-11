Thursday, May 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | Another train strike is expected in Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Germany | Another train strike is expected in Germany

The last time rail traffic stopped due to a strike was in the middle of last month and before that at the end of March.

To Germany there is a new train strike. The German transport trade union EVG announced on Thursday that the railway workers’ strike will start at 10:00 pm local time on Sunday and end at midnight on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

EVG represents almost a quarter of a million employees who are employed by around 50 companies in the transport sector, including the state-owned Deutsche Bahn railway company. The last time rail traffic stopped due to a strike was in the middle of last month and before that at the end of March.

“Employees are running out of patience. We are forced to go on a 50-hour strike to show how serious the situation is,” argued an EVG executive Cosima Ingenschay.

EVG demands a 12 percent and minimum monthly salary increase of 650 euros for a year. Deutsche Bahn has offered five percent for 27 months and a one-time “inflation bonus” of 2,500 euros.

See also  Novo asks STF to suspend Lula's decrees on sanitation

Deutsche Bahn representative Martin Seiler called the strike “absurd”.

“The strike is unfounded and excessive. That’s why millions can’t get to school, work or to their loved ones,” Seiler complained.

German inflation was 7.2 percent in April.

#Germany #train #strike #expected #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pisani Chief of Police, with capture Iovine and Zagaria dealt a fatal blow to the Casalesi

Pisani Chief of Police, with capture Iovine and Zagaria dealt a fatal blow to the Casalesi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result